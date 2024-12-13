RGG Studio Easily Won The Game Awards in My Eyes With ‘Project Century’ and ‘Virtua Fighter’

RGG Studio must never sleep. On top of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, they’re also cooking a few other surprises behind the scenes. Not only will we be getting the first new Virtua Fighter since 2012, but a brand-new IP called Project Century? Without a doubt, RGG Studio stole the show at the Game Awards last night.

Screenshot: RGG Studio

Just How Many Projects Does RGG Studio Have in the Oven Right Now?

It’s hard to think of a studio that offers more flexibility than RGG Studio. Singlehandedly revitalizing the Super Monkey Ball franchise while also delivering one of the best RPGs of the year is no simple task. I can’t think of a single Yakuza/Like a Dragon game that has been less than fantastic. And now they’re adding Virtua Fighter and a brand-new IP to the resume? When do these guys ever stop cooking with gas? As if showing off at the Game Awards wasn’t enough!

It would be one thing if they consistently put out slop and shovelware. But as anyone who has experienced their games knows, they’re constantly polished and full of life. I don’t understand how they do it, but they’re one of the most well-respected developers that constantly release great games one after another. While most of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon games reuse many assets, they’re still developing emotional and beautiful stories in record time.

‘virtua fighter’? i hardly know her!

But to be doing all of this, on top of bringing back Virtua Fighter 5? The absolute mad lads have some of the strongest work ethic I’ve ever seen, all without the complaint of crunch or mistreatment. It’s incredible to see them flex their creative muscles in this industry, always trying something new. I’m really hoping that we get more games in the Judgment series eventually, but I’m already drooling thinking about Project Century.

At this point, I’m just waiting for them to reveal that they’ve also been working on a Yakuza 3 Kiwami or something. They don’t seem like the type to take many breaks. And if they keep cooking as much as they have over the past few years? I don’t want them to ever stop. Unless they need a break, then by all means, please do.