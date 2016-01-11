RGIII Says Goodbye to Washington with Passive Aggressive Sign

RG3 cleared out his locker today, save for this note. pic.twitter.com/rjcKheHHSN

— Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) January 11, 2016

Washington’s playoff run began and ended yesterday with a 35-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers. You may have forgotten until the very end of the game—when FOX showed him saying goodbye to stadium staff—that Robert Griffin III used to be the quarterback of this team and was still on the roster. Crazy, I know, but it sounds like RGIII is not long for Washington. It’s not all that shocking—since coach Jay Gruden gave the job to Kirk Cousins and he (sort of) flourished in the role. According to Ian Rapoport, Griffin will be released shortly.

With the #Redskins season over, they’ll release RGIII. Just a matter of timing. Was important to owner Dan Snyder he be on the team all year

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2016

Why was it important that he was on the team all year? Who knows, but it’s probably the same reason Snyder feels it’s important to run a propagandist Twitter account about how great and not-racist his team’s name is: he’s Dan Snyder.

Anyway, with the writing on the wall, Griffin emptied his locker today and left a typed note on team stationary chock full of meaningless koans and beatitudes that all get to the overall point of: you guys dicked me over, but I forgive you anyway because I’m a good guy.