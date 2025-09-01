Rhea Ripley Calls Out ‘Rabid Zombie’ WWE Fans Following Paris Mobbing

Rhea Ripley has taken to social media after a video of the WWE Superstar outside her hotel in Paris went viral.

While Ripley wasn’t in town to wrestle on the Clash in Paris PLE, a majority of the roster are in Europe for the live event tour. The 28-year-old wrestler appears to be searching for the car picking her up, maneuvering through the fans out front. As one or two fans approach her for pictures, a swarm of WWE fans trap her between the car door and them. The video is an uncomfortable watch, and Ripley has made her discomfort known.

Ok… Let me put all you in context why @RheaRipley_WWE write the last tweet upset with a clear reason check this amount of people with one brain cell, this isn't correct behavior if you can't afford a meet and greet ASK POLITE FOR A PIC them are human been! pic.twitter.com/6vK1FE3Y2J — Maria Hernandez A (@AMari552) August 31, 2025

Rhea Ripley Speaks Out After Paris Fan Mob



“Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies,” Ripley wrote on X. “No one should ever be pushed up against a uber drivers door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no. Wtf.”

The incident follows CM Punk having a separate encounter with fans this weekend, pleading with them to stop touching him. “Stop touching strangers. PLEASE,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. Then, after Ripley’s mobbing, Sheamus was swarmed by fans, moving them out of the way to prevent a fan from getting injured.

WWE Superstars having their space invaded is nothing new, unfortunately, but nevertheless it’s unsettling. Earlier this year, a man broke into Liv Morgan’s home while she was away and was later arrested. Alexa Bliss regularly speaks out about stalker situations as well. Ripley too has politely asked fans to stop sending mail to her home address.

“We get to an airport and it’s five or six people, okay, but nowadays we get there, 40, 50, people,” Kevin Owens told Chris Van Vliet. “Sometimes it feels like they get around, you can’t move. It’s overwhelming for me. And I know I’ve seen it done to the girls.

‘Some girls have told me, like, it gets almost scary. And I know nobody that comes to the airport is setting out to do that. They just want an autograph and whether they’re gonna sell it or not, whatever. They’re not trying to crowd somebody and make them feel like, ‘Hey, this is too much.’ But when there’s 40 of you, that’s what happens.’”