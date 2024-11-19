Rhea Ripley’s Return Sets Up Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series

On WWE Raw, the show kicked off with a women’s segment that set up a Survivor Series match.

Featuring both the Raw and SmackDown champs Liv Morgan and Nia Jax, they — alongside Candice LeRae, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez — called out the dominating forces of WWE. Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Iyo Sky refused to back down from the fight.

THERE’S A WOMEN’S WARGAMES AFTER ALL

Morgan pointed out that they’re still at a disadvantage, and wondered who’d throw the first punch. Rhea Ripley’s music hit and she stood tall with the rest of the group, staring Morgan down. She loudly proclaimed she’d be part of the WarGames match, headbutting Morgan. Ripley has been off television for a few weeks due to an injured orbital socket suffered during a parking lot attack.

It wouldn’t be the first injury she’s suffered at the hands of Morgan. Following WrestleMania 40, she was thrown into a wall and injured her shoulder, forcing her to relinquish the belt. When she returned in August, she “popped” her shoulder back into place at SummerSlam.

It didn’t appear like WWE had put much thought or care into a women’s WarGames match this year due to The Bloodline taking center stage. Last year was only four on four, so at least the women will follow tradition like the men are.

LeRae is a great addition to the match. She was in the very first women’s WarGames match in NXT and has consistently produced good spots. Iyo is great for that too — who can forget her trash can jump off the cage? Of course, there are some very noticeable flaws. Wasn’t Stratton trying to cash in on Morgan a few weeks back? Perhaps that will play into things here.

It also seems like they’re building to the heel team losing here, which would really be a head-scratcher. A team with two champions and a Money in the Bank winner losing? What sense does that make? Guess we’ll find out.

Survivor Series: WarGames goes down on November 30th. The festivities stream live at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.