Brown Coal Blues: Inside the Tense Conflict Between Germany’s Coal Miners and Climate Activists

The Rhineland region of Germany is a major coal mining hub and is responsible for more carbon dioxide emissions than anywhere else in Europe. As a result, the area has gained the attention of climate activists, who recently staged the largest protest against coal extraction in the country’s history.

In this episode of VICE INTL, VICE Germany heads to the Rhineland to find out why the world is still so dependent on the dirtiest form of energy. While there, the correspondents speak with residents, coal workers, and environmentalists about the country’s climate goals, the benefits of alternative energy sources, and if we really can have a future without coal.