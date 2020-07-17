Rhode Island Clam Cakes Recipe

Makes 2 dozen
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
vegetable oil, for frying
2 ½ cups|400 grams all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
3 (6.5-ounce|184-gram) cans chopped clams, with juices
½ cup|125 ml buttermilk
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 large egg, beaten
clam chowder, to serve (optional)
ketchup or tartare sauce, to serve (optional)
lemon wedges, to serve
Directions
- Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 375°F.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt.
- Strain the clams from the juice, reserving ¾ cup|187 ml juice. Freeze the remaining juice for chowder.
- In a medium bowl, whisk the reserved ¾ cup|187 ml juice, the clams, buttermilk, lemon juice, and egg. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry until just combined.
- Using a 2 tablespoon cookie baller, drop the batter into the hot oil and fry, turning as needed to evenly coated, until golden and the inside is cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a cooling rack fitted in a baking sheet and season with salt.
- Serve hot with chowder or ketchup or tartare sauce. Heck, even a squeeze of lemon.
