VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Food

Rhode Island Clam Cakes Recipe

By

Fish cakes di vongole
Share:

Makes 2 dozen
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

vegetable oil, for frying
2 ½ cups|400 grams all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
3 (6.5-ounce|184-gram) cans chopped clams, with juices
½ cup|125 ml buttermilk
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 large egg, beaten
clam chowder, to serve (optional)
ketchup or tartare sauce, to serve (optional)
lemon wedges, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

  1. Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 375°F.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt.
  3. Strain the clams from the juice, reserving ¾ cup|187 ml juice. Freeze the remaining juice for chowder.
  4. In a medium bowl, whisk the reserved ¾ cup|187 ml juice, the clams, buttermilk, lemon juice, and egg. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry until just combined.
  5. Using a 2 tablespoon cookie baller, drop the batter into the hot oil and fry, turning as needed to evenly coated, until golden and the inside is cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a cooling rack fitted in a baking sheet and season with salt.
  6. Serve hot with chowder or ketchup or tartare sauce. Heck, even a squeeze of lemon.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE