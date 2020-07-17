Rhode Island Clam Cakes Recipe

Makes 2 dozen

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

vegetable oil, for frying

2 ½ cups|400 grams all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

3 (6.5-ounce|184-gram) cans chopped clams, with juices

½ cup|125 ml buttermilk

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 large egg, beaten

clam chowder, to serve (optional)

ketchup or tartare sauce, to serve (optional)

lemon wedges, to serve

Directions

Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 375°F. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Strain the clams from the juice, reserving ¾ cup|187 ml juice. Freeze the remaining juice for chowder. In a medium bowl, whisk the reserved ¾ cup|187 ml juice, the clams, buttermilk, lemon juice, and egg. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry until just combined. Using a 2 tablespoon cookie baller, drop the batter into the hot oil and fry, turning as needed to evenly coated, until golden and the inside is cooked through, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a cooling rack fitted in a baking sheet and season with salt. Serve hot with chowder or ketchup or tartare sauce. Heck, even a squeeze of lemon.

