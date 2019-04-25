Rhubarb and Gin Cocktail Recipe

Makes 1 cocktail

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the strawberry and rhubarb ginger syrup:

½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|30 grams chopped fresh ginger (about a 1 ½-inch piece)

1 stalk rhubarb, chopped

½ jalapeño pepper, seeds removed and sliced

1 pound|450 grams fresh strawberries, washed and hulled

for the cocktail:

1 ½ ounces|45 ml strawberry rhubarb ginger syrup

1 ounce|30 ml dry gin, preferably Beefeater

½ ounce|15 ml fresh lemon juice

1 ounce|30 ml sparkling wine

1 slice fresh jalapeño

Directions

Make the syrup: In a small saucepan, simmer the sugar, ginger, rhubarb, jalapeño, and ½ cup|120 ml water over medium. Cook gently for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the rhubarb is translucent. Remove from the heat and cool completely, then strain through a fine mesh sieve into a blender. Add the strawberries and purée until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Make the cocktail: Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously, then strain into a highball glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a slice or 2 of jalapeño.

