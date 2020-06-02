Ribeye with Orange and Olive Salsa Recipe

Serves 2

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes (plus minimum 1 hour of salting the steak)

Ingredients

1 bone-in ribeye steak

kosher salt, to taste

1 orange

½ cup|70 grams roughly chopped and pitted Castelvetrano olives

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh mint leaves

2 teaspoons champagne vinegar

¼ teaspoon chile flakes

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

flaky salt, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

Season the steak all over with salt. Set on a rack over a baking sheet and refrigerate at least 1 hour, preferably overnight. Take the steak out of the fridge and let sit at room temperature for 1 hour. Zest the orange into a small bowl with the olives, half of the oil, mint, vinegar, and chile flakes. Cut the rind off of the orange, taking care to remove the white pith as well as the seeds. Cut crosswise into ¼-inch thick circles, then cut into ½-inch pieces and add them to the bowl with the olive mixture. Season with salt and pepper and set aside until ready to use. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the remaining oil and the steak and cook, flipping once, until cooked to desired doneness. Transfer to a cutting board and rest for 10 minutes before thinly slicing. Transfer to a platter and season with the flaky salt. Serve with the orange and olive salsa.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .