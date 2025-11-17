Ric Flair Breaks Silence on AEW Blood & Guts Absence

Ric Flair was scheduled to make a live appearance at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts, but plans changed last minute. Instead, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat greeted the fans in Greensboro, North Carolina, discussing his history with the city in an interview with Tony Schiavone. They were interrupted by FTR and Stokely Hathaway, whom Steamboat confronted.

While the fans in attendance were able to catch a glimpse of Flair, he did not appear on television. The WWE Hall of Famer and 16-Time World Champion issued a public apology to fans hoping to see him, noting he’d never “disappoint intentionally.”

Videos by VICE

“I want to apologize to everyone for having to leave the AEW show early last Wednesday due to my rotator cuff injury,” Flair wrote on X, alongside a photo with AEW President Tony Khan. “I appreciate Tony Khan giving me the opportunity to be on the show. It was nice catching up with all the great talent and Ricky Steamboat. I look forward to being invited again. After I have my shoulder healed up, I’ll be back up and running. I just wanted you all to know that I would never disappoint you intentionally.”

Ric Flair’s Ties to AEW

Flair has made several appearances for AEW as part of a partnership for his Wooooo! Energy drink. At one point, it was the official energy drink of AEW. He was a big part of Sting’s retirement tour last winter, taking a double superkick from the Young Bucks. In May, he made an appearance on AEW Collision: Beach Break. It was in a show of support for his friend, the late WCW wrestler Steve McMichael who passed in April.

This weekend Brodido and FTR clash for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear. Also announced for the show is AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone, Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe in a Steel Cage for the Men’s World Championship, the Young Bucks and Josh Alexander vs. Jurassic Express and Kenny Omega, and more.

Stay tuned to VICE for news on AEW.