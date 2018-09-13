Ric Flair Enters His Own Wedding to “Ric Flair Drip”

Naturally, a wrestler needs a walk-up song. It’s almost on that Harry Potter patronus-tip—it’s got to come from within, fit the person, be you. For Ric Flair, back in his glory days, he used the 1896 jam “Also sprach Zarathustra,” the Dawn section by Richard Strauss. It was as glorious as the man himself.

But for his wedding to Wendy Barlow—FiFI the Maid from back in the WCW days—he needed to go with something a little more low-key, ceremonial, subtle. So he chose the 21 Savage, Offset, & Metro Boomin track dedicated to his opulence, “Ric Flair Drip.” Natur(eboy)ally.

So, please behold Flair styling and profiling his way up to his own wedding to his very own song. It was heartwarming:

Ric Flair pulling up at his wedding to ‘Ric Flair Drip’ LMAO pic.twitter.com/WcbjLKUxci — hana (@rohanaXO) September 13, 2018

It wasn’t a random choice, Flair actually made a cameo in the video, which is just spectacular all around—from Flair comparing watches with the rappers to him lip synching the “wooo!”s on the track:

In a longer video of his ceremony, Flair’s bride-to-be (and apparently, the whole thing was a “commitment ceremony” and not an official wedding, but whatever) walked up to something slightly more, uh, romantic: “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. These two are quite the match. Just look at this ‘dorableness:



Anyway, you bet your bottom dollar that Undertaker would be on hand. Apparently he does funerals and weddings:

Beautiful—so much wrestling love. Let’s just hope that 21 Savage, Offset and Metro Boomin were also in attendance. At least for a cameo.