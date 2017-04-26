Ricardo Villalobos Announces New LP

Notoriously unconventional Berlin selector Ricardo Villalobos today announced Empirical House, a forthcoming LP on Rhadoo, Raresh and Petre Inspirescu’s minimalist imprint. Clocking in at four side-long tracks, the record follows Villalobos’ recent split Arnorac EP with Einzelkind on Pressure Traxx.

Samples from the record are streaming on Romanian distributor ourown’s website, and the record seems to find Villalobos turning in strangely effervescent house heavy on jazz and electroacoustic music influences.

Videos by VICE

Villalobos’ resuscitated his old moniker Richard Wolfsdorf for his first release of the year, a two-track EP for the label arm of Swiss festival MDRNTY.

[a:rpia:r] will release Empirical House on May 5; it is available for pre-order now.

1. Widodo

2. Bakasecc

3. Subpad

4. Empirical House

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

