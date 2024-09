Ricardo Villalobos has just announced details for his next EP Amnesia—a collaborative effort alongside Venezuelan producer Argenis Brito. Here’s everything we know about it so far:

-It’s called Amnesia.

-It will be released on Melisma Records.

-It is two tracks long.

-Those two tracks will sound like this:

There ends “everything we know so far about Ricardo Villalobos’ next EP.”

