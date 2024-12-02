Rich Guy Was So Bored He Hid $2 Million in Treasure Across the US

Jon Collins-Black, a millionaire who made his fortune in Bitcoin, has released a book called There’s Treasure Inside that offers clues to the locations of five treasure chests buried across the United States collectively valued at over $2 million.

Collins-Black was a musician in California who transitioned into an entrepreneurial career. Early on in the life of Bitcoin, before a single coin was valued at nearly $100,000 as it is at the time of publication, Collins-Black snatched up a bunch and held onto them, selling after years of watching their value steadily rise.

Videos by VICE

While the rest of us were trapped indoors during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Collins-Black was out piecing together a treasure hunt.

He began work on it in 2015 after being inspired by the infamous Forrest Fenn treasure hunt. If you don’t remember, an elderly art and antiquities collector buried a $1 million fortune in the Rocky Mountains that took 10 years for someone to find. At least two people died trying to find that treasure, hence the “infamous” label.

Collins-Black promises a more fun and less deadly treasure hunt than that other, way less conscientious millionaire. He put everything you’ll need to find the five chests strategically hidden around the United States in his book. However, readers will have to decode clues and hints to learn their locations.

The book itself sells for anywhere between $40-50, depending on the retailer, so you may need to be a millionaire just to get started. Each chest is a custom-made puzzle box containing a variety of historical artifacts, precious metals, and memorabilia. The boxes are filled with stuff like a gold medal from Olympic sprinter Wilma Rudolph, a 96-carat emerald, and a brooch once worn by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.