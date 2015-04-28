Listen to Rich Homie Quan’s New Mixtape, ‘If You Ever Think I Will Stop Going In, Ask Royal Rich’

Rich Homie Quan will go in forever. His going in is timeless. He was still going in back in 2013, and later that same year, in case there were any doubts, he promised he would never stop going in. But it’s been a year and a half since he made that promise, and—who knows—people have short memories. If you were paying attention in 2014, of course, you probably noticed that Quan was going in as part of Rich Gang, and if you watched any of Noisey Atlanta or read our recent interview with him, you knew that he had plans to go in for the foreseeable future.

But there will, one imagines, always be those who doubt Rich Homie Quan’s ability to keep going in. And for them, he has a rebuttal: If You Ever Think I Will Stop Going In, Ask Royal Rich. That’s right. Don’t even fathom the possibility that Rich Homie Quan will stop going in. Don’t entertain the thought that Rich Homie Quan might stop going in. If the merest shadow of doubt enters your mind that Rich Homie Quan might stop going in, banish it immediately.

If You Ever Think I Will Stop Going In, Ask Royal Rich is Quan’s first solo mixtape since 2013 and his first project since his departure from Rich Gang. There are no credited features, and listed producers include Izze The Producer, London on tha Track, DJ Spinz, DT Spacely, and more. It is guaranteed to go in forever and ever. It’s Rich Homie Quan. He will never stop going in.

