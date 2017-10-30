Rich The Kid and Kendrick Lamar Make Pay Phones Look Very Cool

In September, Rich The Kid went on Zane Lowe’s World Record to premiere a delightfully unexpected collaboration with Kendrick Lamar titled “No Freezer.” The Atlanta rapper shared that the song was brought to life after meeting K Dot for the first time at Interscope Studios. After Rich played a snippet of the unfinished song, Kendrick hopped on without hesitation. Today, the song grew some new legs with a Dave Free-directed video.

“New Freezer” is shot in a minimal setting that finds both Rich and Kendrick, at different points, shouting their verses into a secluded pay phone. At other times, they post up outside of a Chinese food carryout, where K Dot first appears, chowing down on dinner while spitting his verse. Watch the video above and see Rich The Kid’s episode of Noisey Raps below.

