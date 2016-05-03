Richie Hawtin Finally Unveils His New $2900 Mixer

Although superstar DJ Richie Hawtin announced his PLAYdifferently DJ technology venture in January, we’ve already been treated to enough SXSW discussion, beta test speculation, and promotional video content to be impatiently wondering what this mixer he’s hyping so much actually is. Well, the English-Canadian DJ has finally unveiled the MODEL 1: an all-analog mixer designed by noted music technologist Andy Rigby-Jones and co-designed by Hawtin himself.

At $2876.11 (€2500), it’s obviously for people who have a pretty specific idea of how music technology should work, with features designed to cater to that money-in-the-bank connoisseur demographic. The MODEL 1 comes with a dual cue system and mixer linking system, Input pre-amplifier drive control, hybrid filter/swept bell EQ, and a Tascam DB25 connector system. It’s available to pre-order now, with a shipping date promised after June 30.

Today, at 2 PM EST, Hawtin will be joined by Chris Liebing, Dubfire, Ellen Allien, and more to do a Boiler Room livestream showing off the new tool.

