‘Rick and Morty’ Co-Creator Dan Harmon Has Some Advice on Living with Depression

This article originally appeared on Tonic.

We know Dan Harmon as the brains behind smart and wacky shows like Rick and Morty and Community and for his podcast, Harmontown. His thoughts might make us laugh when we hear them or see them come to life on screen, but Harmon’s life isn’t all jokes. There tends to be some overlap between comedy and mental illness, and when it comes to sharing his own experiences with depression, Harmon is anything but shy. So really, it’s no surprise that one of his fans tweeted at him to ask for advice for people living with depression:

Videos by VICE

@danharmon do you have advice for dealing with depression — gary?? (@sweetrollx) November 28, 2017

What’s surprising is that Harmon actually responded in full:

https://twitter.com/danharmon/status/935405103997059073

https://twitter.com/danharmon/status/935405912247779328

He shared some solid advice for anyone who can relate to Rick’s catchphrase “Wubba lubba dub dub”—which Rick and Morty fans will know means “I am in great pain, please help me,” in Birdperson language.

https://twitter.com/danharmon/status/935406608779173888

https://twitter.com/danharmon/status/935407256648130560

Social media might hurt us in some ways—not least because it makes us face our president’s horrid impulsivity—but in between all that chaos, Harmon’s empathetic response is a refreshing example of how social media can foster some sense of community.

If you’re hoping to hear from Harmon yourself, you might be shit outta luck for a bit. He posted yesterday that he’s taking a little breather from Twitter.