‘Rick and Morty’ Creator Exposes the Secrets to Great Voice Acting

The most critically-acclaimed episode of Rick and Morty‘s third season, “The Ricklantis Mix-Up ,” takes place in the Citadel of Ricks, the gathering place of Ricks and Mortys from all the different parallel universes in the cosmos. As such, almost every character in its sweeping arc of politics, manipulation, and betrayal is voiced by Justin Roiland, who plays the show’s two main characters. That’s 22 solid minutes of Roiland essentially having arguments and telling jokes to dozens of different versions of himself. He’s a one-of-a-kind talent, and today Adult Swim released a video revealing the magic source of his mojo: puppies and Hennessy.

In the video above, Roiland lays out a five-point process for amping the vocal cords, limbering the lips and mouth, and diving into the characters you’re going to occupy. It’s a masterclass for the aspiring voice acting prodigy. Fuck studying theater, making short films, and climbing the voice acting ladder. Everything a future hitmaker needs to make the next Rick and Morty is right here. And even for those not trying to make the next big thing in animated adult entertainment, it’s pretty interesting to get a glimpse into the genius throat behind the series.

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow Beckett Mufson on Twitter and Instagram.