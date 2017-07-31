‘Rick and Morty’ Creators Successfully Revive McDonald’s ‘Mulan’ Szechuan Sauce

You guys, dreams can come true. Especially if they’re very weird dreams about a limited edition McNugget dipping sauce made almost entirely of high fructose corn syrup. Yes, we’re talking about McDonald’s Szechuan sauce, a condiment that absolutely everyone had forgotten about until an episode of Rick and Morty reminded us that it once existed as part of a promotion for the Disney animated film Mulan. And now—thanks entirely to Rick and Morty—it’s back. Sort of.

The Cartoon Network series made a joke about the sauce in an early April episode, and in the weeks since, neither the creators nor their animated characters have let it go. In that episode, Rick has an extended dream sequence about going into a McDonald’s in a time when we all took the sticky sweetness of Szechuan sauce for granted. Rick later loses his mind, balls his fists and shouts about a future—maybe in nine seasons—when he’ll finally get that sauce. “That’s what this is all about Morty,” he froths. “I want that Mulan McNugget sauce, Morty! That’s my series arc, Morty!”

But that future…er, past, arrived over the weekend, in an opaque 64-ounce jug mailed to Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

“Holy shit,” Roiland tweeted after receiving a plastic box filled with the coveted sauce. In a gloriously spot-on letter, Chef Mike—also known as McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz—wrote about the trouble he’d had getting the sauce, mostly because it required him to travel to Dimension C-1998M, a dimension where it’s always 1998. “We wish we could’ve brought more sauce through, but we couldn’t risk keeping a portal like that open,” Haracz explained. “If we left the portal open, we’d have puka shells, bucket hats, and boy bands as far as the eye could see. It’s too risky, even for sauce as delicious as this.”

“Guys. We fucking did it,” the Rick and Morty Twitter account shouted. “WE GOT THE SAUCE.” Despite the dramatic unveiling, it seems like Roiland might’ve known that it was coming. According to Huffington Post, on Friday, he told a Comic Con crowd that McDonald’s had promised to ship him a jug of Szechuan sauce within the next week. McDonald’s delivered, and oh man, was Roiland lovin’ it.

McDonald’s apparently has three more containers of Szechuan sauce that could be delivered to someone who isn’t a mad scientist traveling with his teenage grandson. In his letter to Roiland, Chef Mike said that “a few lucky fans will get to experience the glory,” but the Arches haven’t explained how that will happen.

On Sunday night, McDonald’s tweeted a picture of the sauce, and said it was accepting retweets to bring the sauce back from 1998. When fans asked how they could dunk their own heads in those sweet, sweet jugs, McDonald’s played it cool. “Keep your interdimensional cable box tuned, pal,” it wrote. “Hopefully in 97 years or less, we bring back the sauce.”

MUNCHIES has reached out to McDonald’s for comment but has not yet received a response.