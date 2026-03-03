Rick and Morty Fortnite Wave 3 Skins Revealed – Pickle Rick Release Date & Item Shop Time Confirmed

The Rick and Morty Fortnite Wave 3 skins have been revealed by Epic Games. The third collab will feature new skins and cosmetics from the Cartoon Network animated series. Here is the Pickle Rick Fortnite release date and when the crossover goes live in your region.

Rick Prime and Pickle Rick Fortnite Skins Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has announced that Rick and Morty Fortnite Wave 3 is coming soon. The battle royale publisher revealed the crossover in a special Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 teaser trailer on X. In the clip, it’s confirmed that we will be getting a Rick Prime and Pickle Rick Fortnite skins.

Videos by VICE

More importantly, Epic actually gave us our first preview of what the new Rick and Morty Fortnite skins will actually look like in-game. The short clip shows a hilarious sequence of Rick Prime torturing Morty in Fortnite by spinning his “wheel of better things than Morty” item from Season 5 Episode 9.

Here are images to get a closer look at how the Rick Prime and Pickle Rick Fortnite skins and cosmetics look in-game:

Pickle Rick Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Rick Prime

Screenshot: Epic Games

Wheel of Better Things Than Morty Back Bling

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

According to dataminer ShiinaBR, the Rick and Morty Fortnite Wave 3 release date is Friday, March 6, 2026. The Pickle Rick Fortnite skin will be sold in the Item Shop after the daily reset at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Pickle Rick Fortnite skin and additional Wave 3 cosmetics go live in every region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM March 6, 2026 North America (ET) 7:00 PM March 6, 2026 Canada (ET) 7:00 PM March 6, 2026 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM March 7, 2026 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM March 7, 2026 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM March 7, 2026 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM March 6, 2026 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM March 7, 2026 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 PM March 7, 2026

Rick and Morty Fortnite Wave 3 Bundle Price (Expected)

Screenshot: Epic Games

The new Rick and Morty Fortnite Wave 3 skins will likely be sold in a discounted bundle, as well as individual cosmetics. Epic Games does not confirm pricing before a crossover is added to the store. However, based on previous Rick and Morty bundles, here is the potential pricing:

Pickle Rick (Skin): 1-500 V-Bucks

1-500 V-Bucks Rick Prime (Skin): 1-500 V-Bucks

1-500 V-Bucks Wheel of Better Things Than Morty (Back Bling): 500 V-Bucks (Rumored)

Although it should be pointed out that the “Wheel of Better Things Than Morty” Back Bling might not be confirmed. Many dataminers have speculated that it will be a cosmetic, given that it’s heavily featured in the official teaser trailer.

However it could just be a prop for the video. Hopefully not, as it looks totally awesome! Regardless, Rick and Morty Wave 3 is one of the last major collabs to drop in the game before Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 launches later this month.