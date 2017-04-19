Rick and Morty ‘GTA V’ Mod Gets Dangerously Schwifty

Violent drunk, super-scientist, psychopath, and family man Rick Sanchez fits right in amongst the hoi polloi of Grand Theft Auto V‘s Los Santos, as we learned from a new mod that introduces characters from Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty into the beloved video game franchise.

Modder Jedidiah515 writes, “I’m a huge fan of Rick and Morty, and since it has not been made yet, I decided to port a model base on Rick Sanchez.” He also included Morty, Rick’s ship, and tons of side characters including a giant Cromulon floating in the sky. Rick looks right at home blowing up helicopters with RPGs, and after the surprise Season 3 premiere earlier this month, scenes of this kind of carnage on the open freeway aren’t even that weird.

Videos by VICE

The gaming community has embraced the new mod with cinematic vigor, making a bunch of different music videos to that remix of “Get Schwifty” that was going around during Season 2. Watch the best videos of Rick raining hell upon Los Santos below.

Rick and Morty allegedly returns to Adult Swim this summer.



Via Adult Swim

