‘Rick and Morty’ Fans Can Soon Get Schwifty at the Wubba Lubba Dub Pub

Getting your own theme bar is a trendy milestone for any pop culture entity, from Stranger Things to Fleetwood Mac to Seinfeld to Jurassic Park to Tim Burton to the goddamn Hangover movies. They’re highly efficient at separating superfans from their hard-earned cash, and they’re everywhere. From August 8 through October, a company that specializes in fandom-themed bars is coming for all the flurbos that Rick and Morty fans can shovel their way.

The Wubba Lubba Dub PUB, not to be confused with the unlicensed bar that popped up in Chicago earlier this year, will be a three-tier labyrinth of references to Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s popular and acclaimed Adult Swim show, which was just renewed for a gobsmacking 70 guaranteed episodes. From the decor to the cocktails to the bartenders’ outfits, everything in Drink Company’s latest endeavor is a riff on a gag from the show.

The Pickle Rick Back. Image courtesy Drink Company

The Washingtonian has a detailed room-by-room walkthrough of the place, but some highlights include an animatronic Cromulan head that shouts catchphrases like “SHOW ME WHAT YOU GOT,” a replica of Rick’s flying car that’s actually made from garbage, and a recreation of Anatomy Park, complete with a naked Santa painted on the ceiling. Bartenders dressed as Meeseeks obey every drink order, and there’s a separate entrance for customers dressed as Rick Sanchez. You can drink your Rick and Morty Easter eggs, too, like the Meeseeks-blue cocktail “Existence Is Pain,” a lip-loosening tequila drink called “Get Schwifty,” or a self-explanatory “Pickle Rick Back.” If Drink Company’s previous Game of Thrones-themed bar is any indication, the fans will eat—and drink—it up.

According to Wubba Lubba Dub PUB’s website, Drink Company CEO Angie Fetherston and her team came up with the idea while dressed up as Rick and Morty characters for Halloween. Her stable of artists and designers consulted with a computer scientist, someone who makes Burning Man installations, an award-winning set textile designer, and a graffiti artist to build out the space. “It’s totally an art form,” Fetherston told VICE. “We do it because we love it. We’re genuine fans.”

The “Morty’s Mind Blower” and the “Existence Is Pain.” Image courtesy Drink Company

She’s expecting crowds but isn’t worried about a Szechuan sauce-style fan freak out—although the divisive condiment will be on the menu. “You can’t do the shit that we do without being super nerdy. We are those fans, and this is a safe space for people like us. Bring it on.”

The Wubba Lubba Dub PUB opens in Washington, D.C. on August 9–October 6.

