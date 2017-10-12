There’s a ‘Rick and Morty’ Porn Parody Called ‘Dick and Morty’ and I’m Sorry

Every few months or so, once a certain cultural tipping point is hit, the porn industry decides to film themed parody porn in what could charitably be called a publicity stunt. Notable entrants in the genre include Who’s Nailin’ Paylin? (Sarah Palin), Cock of Duty (Call of Duty), and Oversnatch (Overwatch).

Each time a new one of these porn parodies is released and I get a press release in my inbox, I roll my eyes, think “not again,” and blink a few times. In this case, the email was “A Rick and Morty Porn Parody? WoodRocket says Yes!” It’d be possible to ignore that this exists, but given this week’s Szechuan sauce debacle and the general overall discussion about Rick and Morty online I thought that maybe some of you would like to know … and so I, too, say “yes!”

It is with great regret that I present to you Dick and Morty:

Enjoy, I guess.