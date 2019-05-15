‘Rick and Morty’ Season Four Is Finally Premiering in November

It has been two years since the last season of Rick and Morty wrapped up on Adult Swim. Since then, all we’ve had are rumors of possible coming episodes and weird Kanye crossovers to keep us busy while we wait for a new season. Now, thankfully, it looks like the wait is almost over—Adult Swim just confirmed that the fourth season of Rick and Morty will finally be premiering this fall.

Adult Swim announced the news Wednesday morning in a 30-second YouTube video starring Rick and Morty themselves. Give it a watch:

“Everybody, Rick and Morty is back!” Rick says in the clip. “Brand new season four in November 2019. This year!”



“I can’t believe we’re back. We’re going to be back, I mean. In 2019… of November,” Morty rambles on, until—well, that’s about it. The video is brutally short and light on any real information besides the release date, but at this point, we’ll take what we can get.

This new season is just the beginning of a seemingly-endless slew of Rick and Morty to come, since Adult Swim has already locked the show into at least 70 more episodes. Get ready for 100 years of Rick and Morty, everybody. Wubba lubba dub dub!

