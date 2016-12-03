Rick Ross Brings in Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz for “Buy Back the Block” Video

There’s no longer any point in discussing whether or not Gucci Mane has slept lately. He has not, and that’s just going to have to be alright. Below you can see him washing cars and showing off his acting chops in Rick Ross’s new video for “Buy Back the Block” alongside 2 Chainz and, briefly, Meek Mill and 21 Savage. It’s unclear whether the track will appear on Ross’s forthcoming ninth studio record, Rather You Than Me. What is clear is that Gucci Mane and Rick Ross can make washing cars seem like a legitimate empire-building enterprise. Kids take note.

