Rick Ross Continues Feud With 50 Cent, Mocking His ‘Horrendous’ Record Deal

The feud between Rick Ross and 50 Cent has been on and off for the 15+ years. Numerous diss tracks and personal attacks, 50 exposing Rick Ross’ past as a correctional officer instead of massive kingpin. They would poke at each others’ business ventures, the barbs at each other seemingly never end. Now, in the latest development, Ross takes a jab at 50 Cent and his old recording contract situation.

Recently, Rick Ross posted a video on Instagram, where he relaxes in a pool with a big fitted hat on. There, he reflects on 50’s early dealings with Interscope/Aftermath. “I got a question,” he starts. “50 Cent, after your first album went diamond, no one around you thought it would be a good idea to renegotiate that horrendous contract you was in for ownership of your master’s after that first album? The second album? Third album? The fourth album?”

Rick Ross Sends More Shots at 50 Cent Over Old Label Dealings

Ross, in his dramatic ways, puts a lot of dramatic emphasis after each sentence. Then, he ends everything with a hefty question: “Who got fucked worse?” The caption on the reposted video suggests, “His Baby Mama Who Allegedly Got SLEPT WITH By Multiple Men at Diddy’s Freak Offs!” However, there is no concrete proof as to who Ross could’ve been referencing in 50 Cent’s life.

This comes on the heels of 50 trolling Rick Ross for appearing as a special guest on the Millennium Tour. He was low on the marquee rather than higher on the graphic and 50’s angle was that Ross doesn’t have hits like that without Drake. However, Ross replies in the best way he knows how: bragging about his money. “50 who own your masters? I’ll buy your masters, you better shut up. I will buy your masters,” he threatens.