Rick Ross Makes Changes to Car Show After Facing Legal Action

Rick Ross’ annual car show down in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting a much-needed change after the rapper faced legal action over the show being wheelchair inaccessible.

According to Hot New Hip-Hop, Ross will now provide a round-trip shuttle service that is wheelchair-accessible for the big event. This comes amid a legal battle he’s been engaged in against a man named Darris Straughter.

In a statement, Straughter’s attorney, John Hoover, addressed the change, telling TMZ: “Thanks to Darris Straughter and the other wheelchair users who came forward, the upcoming Rick Ross Car & Bike Show will be so wheelchair accessible that even golf carts will be provided to wheelchair users.”

He added: “This is a milestone in the ongoing litigation. Defendants continue to deny wrongdoing, but if it wasn’t broken, they wouldn’t have to fix it.”

Darris Straughter Filed a Lawsuit against Rick Ross in 2024

Following Ross’s 2024 show, Straughter filed a lawsuit over being stuck without wheelchair-accessible transportation while he was attending the event. “Multiple shuttle-bus drivers acknowledged Mr. Straughter’s presence and disability but indicated those buses were not equipped to accommodate him,” the lawsuit read.

“After several hours of waiting, and the car show nearing its end, Mr. Straughter made arrangements to return to his hotel, feeling humiliated and dejected,” the lawsuit added.

Rick Ross once threatened to run for Mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia

This is certainly not the only controversy surrounding the annual event and not even the only fallout from last year. HNHH notes that, in addition to Staughter’s lawsuit, Ross faced a lot of criticism from 2024 attendees over the event being “disorganized and overcrowded.”

The year prior, neighbors in the vicinity of the event filed complaints over it with the Board of Commissioners in the hopes of having it canceled. Ross responded to their complaints by threatening to run for Mayor of Fayetteville.

Ross will be hosting his car show once again in Fayetteville on June 7th. Tickets for the event are reportedly on sale now.