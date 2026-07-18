Rick Ross Says He’ll Never Trash His Classics With Drake Despite Their Beef: ‘We Ain’t on No H*e S**t’

When people fall out, they rarely want to embrace anything they ever did with each other. The hard feelings are still too raw, everything feels like a waste, and you don’t want to dig those memories back up. This can be especially true in the music industry, where you can make history with an artist you don’t even like anymore. But what do you do when some of your biggest and best work involves that other person? For Rick Ross, you can’t change the past. But you can embrace it without them.

In an interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, the head of MMG doubled down on his strained relationship with Drake. However, that doesn’t necessarily negate what Ross brought to the record. Why would he let someone else stop or alter his celebrations in a drastic way? Consequently, he’s all about revisiting his past work with Drake. Moreover, he figured his Toronto counterpart would feel the same way.

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“You gotta realize anything that we created in the past, Rozay gonna celebrate,” Rick Ross said. “You can’t change your past— you control the future, you dictate all that. So anything we’ve ever created is celebrated, you know? We with that. We bosses, we don’t even care. Play all them n***a’s sh*t. We ain’t on no h*e s**t. We rich n***as.”

Rick Ross Tells Fans To Move on From the Idea of Him Patching Things up With Drake

Does this embrace of their past work mean that Ross and Drake will ever patch things up? Not in the slightest. When Joe Budden expressed his sorrow about not hearing them get in the studio again, the Miami legend shrugged. “Y’all n***as gonna get over it, trust me,” he told Budden and fans. “Move on, man… trust me.”

What would need to happen in order for Rick Ross to patch things up with Drake? In an interview back in April 2026, he laid everything in Drake’s ballpark, saying there’s “a lot of issues he got to address.” Still, in a separate conversation in May, he insisted that he doesn’t want to see his former friend fail, despite their issues.

“Drake, if you listening to this homie, listen to me. My n***a, shine. I don’t want to see you lose. No real n***a want to see you lose. That ain’t what it’s about. This culture, this game, this rap s**t, this ain’t what it’s about,” Rick Ross said. “Real n***as just wanna see real n***as shine together.”