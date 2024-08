According to Rick Ross, polo is a lot like the world of hip-hop. During Tuesday’s episode of Most Expensivest, the rapper joined host 2 Chainz to learn more about this pricy game. So the two rappers/self-proclaimed horse enthusiasts met with the U.S. Polo Association global brand ambassador on the field to discuss college, Mary Jane, and dreams of playing polo with a freed Meek Mills.

