Rick Ross Threatens to Buy 50 Cent’s Masters After Drake Troll

Rick Ross recently found himself on the business end of 50 Cent’s top-tier trolling, but the Florida-raised rapper is hitting back, threatening to buy 50’s “masters.”

This week, 50 clowned Ross for being listed low in the lineup of the upcoming Millennium Tour, and also insinuated that he has no hit songs that don’t feature Drake. Hot New Hip-Hop reports that, in a post shared to Instagram, Ross hit back at 50, implying that the rapper is having trouble finishing work on his G-Unit Film & Television Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana due to lack of funds.

Videos by VICE

Ross also ridiculed some of 50’s associates — like Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda — mocking them by saying they need facials.

“50 who own your masters?” he then added, implying that he’s gonna turn that business end right around on 50. “I’ll buy your masters, you better shut up. I will buy your masters.”

50 Cent Teased Rick Ross Over Opening for Bow Wow

The “In Da Club” rapper started the new beef by sharing a poster for the Millennium Tour, which is being headlined by Bow Wow, Omarion, and Trey Songz. The run also features Plies, Boosie, and the Ying Yang Twins, as well as Ray J and Bobby V. Then, way down at the bottom, Rick Ross is listed as a special guest.

50 Cent pressed Ross hard on the matter, typing: “[ninja emojis] get quiet when they gotta open for Bow Wow. HE not a surprise guest he can’t sell a ticket. LOL.”

50 Cent Dragged Drake Into The Feud

Down in the comments, 50 continued his merciless onslaught, dragging Drake into the beef and mocking Ross for essentially not having any notable songs that aren’t in some way tied to the Canadian rapper.

“Them all Drake records that sissy rocking to,” 50 wrote, later taking shots at Big Meech too, whom he’s been deffing with for a while now. “Yo bring Floyd & big screech out,” 50 quipped. “LOL FUCKIN SUCKERS!”

Hot New Hip-Hop reports that 50 followed this up by sharing a screenshot of a Complex article about his trolling and writing, “So Nobody noticed this fool is opening for Bow Wow 30k a show.” He then added, “Trying to sell wings, and car show tickets. Ok then I didn’t notice either.”

