Ricotta Cavatelli with Slow-Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, and Pine Nuts Recipe

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 6 hours 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the ricotta cavatelli:

8 ounces ricotta

1 large egg

2 cups all-purpose flour

salt and white pepper

Videos by VICE

for the roasted pork:

5 pounds boneless pork butt (fun fact: this is not from the butt of the pig, rather it’s from the shoulder)

1/2 medium onion, sliced

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tablespoon black peppercorn

1 tablespoon fennel seed

1/2 sprig thyme

kosher salt

for the pasta sauce:

1 cup broccoli rabe florets, blanched

1 cup broccoli rabe stems, sliced thin

1 cup broccoli rabe leaves, picked and cleaned

1 medium shallot, minced

2 cloves garlic, sliced very thinly

3 ounces chicken stock

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon Parmesan, finely grated

1 tablespoon pine nuts, toasted

1 cup roasted pork

1 cup ricotta cavatelli

Directions

1. First, make the ricotta cavatelli. Mix eggs and cheese with salt and pepper. Add to flour. Mix until homogenous. Rest for 1 hour at room temperature wrapped in plastic wrap.

2. Roll into a 1-inch diameter “rope” cut into 1-inch segments. Roll each segment off of the tines of a fork. Freeze. Set aside until ready for use.

3. Next, make the pork. Wrap pork butt in foil on a bed of onions and garlic, seasoned with black peppercorns, fennel seed, and salt.

4. Roast at 300° F for 5-6 hours. Remove, cool, and dice into 1-inch cubes.

5. Sauté shallots and garlic in extra virgin olive oil. Add broccoli rabe leaves and stems and sauté. Add chicken stock, pork, broccoli rabe florets, pine nuts, parsley, Parmesan, and butter. Reduce to sauce consistency.

3. Now, cook the pasta. Boil in salted water until they float (30-45 seconds). Move them directly into the pork sauce and serve immediately.

From Chef’s Night Out: Kyle Bailey