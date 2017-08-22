Easy Ricotta Pancakes Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients



for the honeycomb butter:

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup|120 ml maple syrup

1 tablespoon baking soda

8 ounces|227 grams butter, diced and brought up to room temperature

¼ cup|60 ml honey

2 teaspoons kosher salt

for the ricotta pancakes:

7 large eggs, yolks and whites separated

2 ¾ cups ricotta

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 ½ cups|355 mlmilk

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

2 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 lemon, zested

to serve:

bananas, sliced

blueberries

strawberries

maple syrup

Directions

For the honeycomb butter, heat the sugar and syrup together over low until sugar has dissolved. Whisk in baking soda. Pour out onto a Silpat and let cool. Crack “honeycomb” into manageable pieces and pulse in a food processor into coarse granules. Fold into remaining ingredients and mix. Using an electric mixer, whip whites to stiff peaks. In a separate large bowl, combine ricotta, milk, yolks, and zest. In another large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Combine wet and dry ingredients, then fold in whites. Set the batter onto a buttered griddle until bubbling, partially set, and golden. Flip and continue cooking until fully set. To serve, stack three pancakes per serving and garnish with whole sliced banana, strawberries, blueberries, and a scoop of honeycomb butter. Serve with maple syrup.

