Easy Ricotta Pancakes Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 30 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
for the honeycomb butter:
1 cup granulated sugar
½ cup|120 ml maple syrup
1 tablespoon baking soda
8 ounces|227 grams butter, diced and brought up to room temperature
¼ cup|60 ml honey
2 teaspoons kosher salt
for the ricotta pancakes:
7 large eggs, yolks and whites separated
2 ¾ cups ricotta
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 ½ cups|355 mlmilk
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
2 teaspoons granulated sugar
1 lemon, zested
to serve:
bananas, sliced
blueberries
strawberries
maple syrup
Directions
- For the honeycomb butter, heat the sugar and syrup together over low until sugar has dissolved. Whisk in baking soda. Pour out onto a Silpat and let cool. Crack “honeycomb” into manageable pieces and pulse in a food processor into coarse granules. Fold into remaining ingredients and mix.
- Using an electric mixer, whip whites to stiff peaks. In a separate large bowl, combine ricotta, milk, yolks, and zest.
- In another large bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Combine wet and dry ingredients, then fold in whites.
- Set the batter onto a buttered griddle until bubbling, partially set, and golden. Flip and continue cooking until fully set.
- To serve, stack three pancakes per serving and garnish with whole sliced banana, strawberries, blueberries, and a scoop of honeycomb butter. Serve with maple syrup.
From How-To: Make Brunch with Ken Addington
