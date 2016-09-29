Ride Into Battle With Barrow Wight’s New Album, ‘Knights in Sauron’s Service’

I feel almost unqualified to talk about the new Barrow Wight album. I’m plenty unfamiliar with their gothy Amebix-meets-Venom stomp, but I’ve never actually read any of legendary fantasy author J. R. R. Tolkien—and these Canadian motherfuckers LOVE them some Tolkien. I mean, “No Sleep Till Gondor”? “In League With Sauron”? These dudes are dyed-in-the-wool fans, and have been putting their own heavy metal spin on Tolkien worship since 2006.

Unlike bands like Summoning who wear their fandom on their sleeves, Barrow Wight’s Middle Earth obsession skates right under the radar if you don’t take a second to peep the song titles and lyrics. They leave the fantastical, grandiose symphonic scores by the wayside, and grasp hold of a firm heavy metal base that comes peppered with crust, dirty rock’n’roll, and goth influences (think Bauhaus, deathrock, latter-day Amebix—nothing shiny or velvety). It’s primitive, and earnest, and really fucking good, especially when they break into full-on 70s prog noodles at the end of the album’s longest track, the aforementioned “In League With Sauron” and continues on “Dwimmerlaik​.”

Their new album just dropped on Australia’s Heavy Chains​, and is available on CD and cassette​. Barrow Wight are the new kings of heavy metal nerdery. Long may they reign.

