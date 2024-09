In a tweet last week, Riff Raff revealed​ that he’d be releasing a new song with Skepta and today, the new track titled “Back From The Dead” is here. The song will be featured on Riff Raff’s​ timely new album, ​Balloween, which will have feature from Lil B, Yung Lean, Quavo, and more. Earlier this year, Skepta​ released his album, Konnichiwa, which earned him a 2016 Mercury Prize​. Listen to the track below.

