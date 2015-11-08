Neon Icon Riff Raff Brings the Turquoise Turn Up in His “Brick Off the Balcony” Video

This has been a fantastic year for hip-hop, but a lot of it has been very serious. Missing from much of the proceedings was the butterscotch boss, the aquaberry admiral, the Versace vandal Riff Raff, who popped up sporadically on tracks but seemed conspicuously quiet otherwise. That all seems poised to change, as Riff has just dropped a new video and EP, for “Brick Off the Balcony” from the imminent Trench Coat Towers, and threatens to follow it with a book of poetry and the promised sophomore album Peach Panther. “Brick Off the Balcony” finds Highroller locking into a flow faintly reminiscent of Future and rattling off the absurd boasts we’ve come to love from him. Watch the minimal but dance-filled “Brick” video and stream Trench Coat Towers below.