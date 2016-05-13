RiFF RAFF Premieres His New Video for “Carlos Slim”

On June 24, RiFF RAFF aka PEACH PANTHER aka Jody HiGHROLLER aka MTV RiFF RAFF aka RiFF RAFF SODMG aka KOKAYNE DAWKINZ aka THE FREESTYLE SCIENTIST aka JODY 3 MOONS aka ICEBERG SIMPSON aka NEON ICON aka VERSACE PYTHON aka HUMAN MEME aka RAP GAME VISION QUEST aka SWOLE AS SHIT RiFF RAFF will release his sophomore album PEACH PANTHER. The record, which will feature guests such as Danny Brown, Gucci Mane, and Lil Durk, will probably sound like throwing a speaker in a blender, which we’re fuckin’ here for. Below, the Houston native is premiering his video for “Carlos Slim,” a song that might be his most successful banger since the legendary track “TiP TOE WiNG in MY JAWWDiNZ.” It’s apparently the first of four music videos that will be part of a short film called PEACH PANTHER. We can’t wait to see just what the hell that is. In this visual, which was directed by Rage, RiFF RAFF rides through the desert until he meets a damsel in distress (who’s actually a member of the cartel). She points a gun at him: “I got you now, Peach Panther,” she says in a very Bond villain like voice. Then she takes him to a barn. The whole thing is just as ridiculous as you think it will be, so stop reading and watch it.

By the way, if you need more neon in your life (who doesn’t?), RiFF RAFF is also a guest on the Noisey Beats 1 radio show this weekend, so be sure to tune in at 9 AM EST Saturday and 9 PM EST Sunday on Apple Music.

Watch RiFF RAFF’s “Carlos Slim” below:

PEACH PANTHER tracklist:

01 Peach Panther (Freestyle)

02 Carlos Slim

03 Only in America

04 4 Million

05 Chris Paul

06 Syrup Sippin’ Assassin

07 All I Ever Wanted [ft. Dolla Bill Gates]

08 I Drive By [ft. Gucci Mane and Danny Brown]

09 Mercedez [ft. G-Eazy and J. Doe]

10 I Don’t Like to Think [ft. Problem]

11 Shout Out to the Bay [ft. King Chip]

12 Betcha’ Didn’t Know [ft. Lil Durk]