Riff Raff Tour Canceled After Rape Accusation

Riff Raff, the Houston rapper known for his outlandish persona during the cloud/Tumblr-rap era of 2011-2013, has become the latest musician accused of sexual misconduct. As reported by BrooklynVegan, a Melbourne, Australia woman named Eliza Stafford alleged in a public Facebook post on Thursday that Riff Raff (real name Horst Christian Simco) drugged and raped her after a concert in 2013.

In the post, Stafford says that she was invited backstage after a Riff Raff show and was offered a “‘party’ shot” by the rapper and his entourage, which she claims was a “syrup” that apparently caused her to black out. She then writes that “I woke up as Riff raff was pulling out of me and getting in to the shower. I crawled—truly, on all fours—out of the hotel room and managed to get outside where I booked a taxi who wouldn’t take me because I was ‘too drunk’.” Stafford says that “another girl who had been backstage with me told them that I had been coerced to get in to a car with riff raff and his support act” and urges anyone attending the rapper’s Melbourne date to reconsider, as “I will be 50 metres from my rapist all night.”

In another Facebook post, promoter Audiopaxx says that they have been made aware of Stafford’s accusation and that Riff Raff’s entire tour of Australia and New Zealand has been canceled, “effective immediately.” Riff Raff and his team have apparently not commented publicly on the matter as of this writing. You can read Stafford’s post in its entirety below.

Phil is on Twitter.