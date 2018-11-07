Right, Here’s Chief Keef Playing Three Songs with a Goddamned Orchestra

It would be a stretch to say that streaming platform Audiomack runs a video series called Trap Symphony. Way back in 2015, they dropped Migos into a room with a live orchestra for a three-song set; they did the same with A Boogie wit da Hoodie earlier this year. And until today, that was it. But now, friends, here is Chief Keef, Chicago’s drill king, playing “Faneto,” “Love Sosa,” and “Belieber” with a fucking nine-piece orchestra. It’s all drama and foreboding and grandeur, and you should absolutely watch every damn second of it below.



