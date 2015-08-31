Right Now, Uber Is Giving Free Rides in ‘Mad Max’ Cars

This weekend, real-life Warboys took to the streets in the form of an Uber promotion that put some seriously wicked wheels on the ground in downtown Seattle. To tear up the fury roads surrounding the annual PAX gaming convention, in celebration the Mad Max video game‘s official launch on September 1, you can actually call your own post-apocalyptic Jeep, muscle car, or what looks like a Delorean.
Unfortunately, these war-ready art cars won’t ride eternal, shiny and chrome—the event started Friday August 28th and ends tonight, August 31 at 6 PM PST. Lucky for any locals who want to get their dystopian rage on in style, “Your dollars are worthless in the Wasteland,” according to Uber, so all rides in one of these crushers are on the house. Rides are limited and must stay within downtown Seattle since, “The Wasteland is vast and gas is precious—the Warboys must remain near their Stronghold,” but that’s where all the PAX action is anyways.
Given Uber’s notoriously aggressive territorial grabs and draconian treatment of their army of drivers, the unintentional self-comparison to Immortan Joe’s horde of devoted Warboys is actually kind of hilarious, in a “realizing we kind of live in a dystopia” sort of way. Nevertheless, the cars are extreme works of motorized art, and they’re cool as hell to look at, so check out a few of our favorites below:
Tweet your pics inside monstrous Mad Max vehicles to @CreatorsProject with the #MadMaxatPax. Learn more about the Mad Max video game on its official website.
Via The Verge
