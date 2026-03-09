Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Los Angeles Home Was Shot While the Singer Was Reportedly Inside

Rihanna’s home in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles was shot up on Sunday, March 8, 2026. Rihanna was reportedly inside at the time. Police have a female suspect in custody, but her motive appears unclear at this time.

According to NBC4 Investigates, a woman identified as 35-year-old Ivanna Ortiz was apprehended by officers after allegedly firing shots at Rihanna’s California mansion. The weapon used was described as an AR-15-style rifle.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated that the incident occurred around 1:20 p.m. local time at a home on the 9500 block of Heather Road. This is where Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, live with their three children.

It was initially unclear whether or not the family was home at the time of the incident. Later, NBC4 reported that Rihanna was home during the shooting. No injuries were reported.

Allegedly, Ortiz fired between seven and nine rounds at the house. At least four of the rounds struck the home. It’s also reported that the property’s front gate has been hit by bullets. Additionally, investigators were seen looking around an Airstream trailer that was parked in the driveway.

Ortiz was arrested by LAPD officers, but the department hasn’t provided any indication of motive. LAPD Capt. Mike Bland said in a statement that more information would be released in time. The case is reportedly being handled by officers from the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division.

A neighbor in the area was inside washing dishes when she heard the gunfire. The woman spoke with NBC4 and shared what she witnessed and how it startled her. “I was a little shocked,” the woman stated. “We don’t hear this kind of thing in this neighborhood. It’s pretty quiet.”

On Monday morning, CNN reported that an LAPD spokesperson confirmed the suspect to be Ivanna Lisette Ortiz. The 35-year-old has been charged with attempted murder. She is currently being held on a $10.2 million bail.

The outlet did not provide any additional details about who was in the house during the incident. They did, however, report that police stated “there were people in the house at the time of the incident,” indicating that it was more than just Rihanna.