Korn Just Made the Definitive Remix for Rihanna’s “BBHMM”

Nu-metal will never die. We’ve said it numerous times, but people still doubt that. In order to further illustrate that point, originators of the sound Korn have just put out a remix of Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money.” We’ve been talking about the song for a while now, and Korn managed to take the original vocals on the track and put it into a mix that totally makes sense. It’s got all the elements of a modern Korn song, driving riffs, weird dubby-kind of twists at certain points of the song, and super crunchy drums.

Listen to the remix below, and read our Rank Your Records with Korn, and our interview with the 20-year old writer of the song.