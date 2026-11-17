Back in September 2026, EJ Johnson made a remark on Instagram that has sparked rumors of a feud between Johnson and singer Rihanna. These rumors have spread fast and wide, as many internet rumors often do. Johnson posted on Instagram after the Christian Dior Spring and Summer 2027 Show in Paris, pointing out that the show started an hour late because Rihanna was late. “It did start an hour late because Rihanna was late, and you know, we didn’t care to wait for her, but the show was beautiful nonetheless.”

In a separate video of EJ Johnson being blocked from entering a hotel in Paris, Rihanna commented, “Damn.” This sparked an outpouring of feud rumors since the exchange.

Videos by VICE

Now, nearly two months later, this feud has been addressed by Rihanna. Notably, the singer shot down these feud rumors and responded with nothing but respect for EJ Johnson. Speaking briefly with TMZ outside Celine on November 14, Rihanna said, “There’s no beef; that was a little clickbait.”

Rhianna Says Johnson Should Walk the Runway

In a respectful twist, Rihanna added that she actually felt sorry for Johnson when responding to the video. She said, “I just felt bad for him, you know?” Someone asked, “Would you let him walk for Savage Fenty, like a runway show in Seattle?” Rihanna responded, “He deserves to, completely agreeing. This may predict an upcoming collaboration between the two, solidifying that there’s no beef. From Rhianna’s side, it’s nothing but respect, putting a damper on the feud. A feud that never was to begin with.

At the end of the TMZ exchange, she was asked: “When’s the album dropping? Everyone wants to know”. To this, Rihanna laughed but quickly wrapped up the interview instead of answering. She continues to keep details under wraps about the new release. However, the new album was confirmed by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, back in August. Additionally, in October 2026, Rihanna revealed during a livestream that she has at least 170 unreleased songs sitting in her vault. This will be Rhianna’s first album release in ten years, since Anti was released in January 2016.

Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images