Rihanna Calls Trump an “Immoral Pig,” Joins Musicians Opposing Racist Immigration Ban

On Saturday, Donald Trump signed an executive order banning citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. It is a repugnant, racist, and ignorant piece of legislation that goes against everything that America should stand for. A federal judge has stayed deportations for the time being, but people are still being detained upon entry to the US despite holding valid visas (and there are reports that deportations are going ahead despite the stay). Protests are happening at airports across the country today; you can find a full list of those actions here.

Musicians have been vocal in their opposition to the order since it was handed down yesterday. Rihanna was among the most outspoken, calling the President an “immoral pig” on Twitter.

In fact, the world is awash with musicians speaking out against the order. We’ve collected a few of their posts below.



