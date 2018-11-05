Rihanna Endorses Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum

The end of the midterm elections is in sight. If you are registered to vote, then please, for the love of God, do so. You can find your closest polling place and its opening hours for tomorrow at Vote.org. And if you don’t want to listen to an idiot blogger, that’s fine. Listen to Rihanna instead. She yesterday endorsed Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, a man who single-handedly dragged his state up in Noisey’s power rankings the other week, and implored her fans to vote in favor of Amendment 4, which would restore voting rights to felons. Look:

Gillum has already been endorsed by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, and Common. He even appeared, in cartoon form, in Childish Gambino’s “Feels Like Summer” video. Our colleagues at Vice News wrote a handy guide to Gillum’s platform, and you can read it here.

Videos by VICE

Hours after that post, Rihanna learned via Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker that “Don’t Stop The Music” was blaring out at Trump rallies. Her response was swift:

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

This has been a post in praise of Rihanna, who knows exactly how and when to use the word “tragic.”

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

