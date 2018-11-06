Rihanna Has Sent Trump A Cease and Desist For Playing Her Music at Rallies

Yesterday, a Twitter user pointed out to Rihanna that Donald Trump had been using her music at his rallies. In response, Rihanna delivered a casual but eviscerating response, saying “[neither] me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies.” Today, she’s put those words into action— Rolling Stone reports that RiRi’s lawyers have sent a cease and desist to Trump’s White House counsel.

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

“It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music’,” Rihanna’s team wrote. “As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper.”

Rihanna has also taken the time to endorse Florida governor candidate Andrew Gillum via Instagram, writing: “The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues.”