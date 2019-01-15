Rihanna Is Suing Her Dad

Today, according to TMZ and Pitchfork reports, Rihanna filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, claiming he’s been misusing her name for business purposes without her knowledge. The dispute over the Fenty name is a little complicated. Court documents suggest Ronald Fenty and his business partner Moses Perkins, created Fenty Entertainment in 2017 after the singer already trademarked her surname for her beauty and fashion endeavors outside of music.

The lawsuit claims the owners of Fenty Entertainment—both Fenty and Perkins—have attempted to lock Rihanna into a 15-show deal in Latin America, estimated at $15 million along with concerts in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas, according to The Blast. In the documents, obtained by Pitchfork, the singer suggests her father and Perkins “used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise they were authorized to act on Rihanna’s behalf, and/or that Rihanna would perform at various locations around the world.”

The singer claims there were cease and desist letters sent to Fenty after he tried to trademark their name last year for a chain of hotels. According to the lawsuit, Fenty and Perkins “have egregiously and fraudulently misrepresented to third parties that their company Fenty Entertainment, LLC, is affiliated with Rihanna, and has the authority to act on her behalf.”

