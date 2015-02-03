Watch Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney’s “FourFiveSeconds” Video

Rihanna, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney’s collaboration “FourFiveSeconds” might have thrown people off when it came out last week, but now that the dust has settled, we can pretty much all agree (this is the secret power I have writing this; you have to agree with me) that the bar has been set for iconography in 2015, and that bar is the vignette of two of the biggest stars of our era standing next to a motherfucking Beatle playing the acoustic guitar with all of them dressed in all denim and losing their shit over the strumming of said acoustic guitar, all in black and white. It is simple. It is classy. It is awesome. Yup. This rules.

It’s only three more days ’til Friday. Watch the video, directed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, below: