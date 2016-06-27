Rihanna’s “Sledgehammer” has dropped, and no, it is absolutely nothing like the Peter Gabriel track of the same name. Recorded for for the Star Trek: Beyond soundtrack, “Sledgehammer” sees Sia and Rihanna team up for the first time since “Diamonds,” and the result is equally epic. By which we mean: good luck hitting a single one of these notes in the shower.

As reported by Billboard, Rihanna tweeted “You’re just another brick and I’m a sledgehammer” back in 2014, which could mean a) nothing, b) it was originally meant for ANTI, or c) this track has taken some two years to be released. Either way, it was totally worth it.

Listen to “Sledgehammer” in full on Spotify and watch the new trailer for Star Trek: Beyond, if you also care about the film the music goes with, below.