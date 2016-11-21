Rihanna, Tiny Dogs, and Soy Milk Shoeys: An Interview with 24 Karat Kev

There may be no more fitting time for a song like 24 Karat Kev’s “Chinatown Champs.” The ode to Asian Australian life and, more broadly, wordplay and being a genuine fucking legend in the unofficial Australian capital city, Sydney, racked up around sixty thousand views on Facebook the week before last, the same week that we learned about the Trump campaign’s win.

Since then, we’ve been curious about the man behind the myth. We needed to know more. A thirst for knowledge if you will. So we sat down—via email—with Kev to talk about Paddy’s Markets, loungewear, getting your license, and more.

Videos by VICE

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

First things first: How many karats is the minimum amount of karats?

24. Don’t settle for anything less. You deserve it.

FILA or Champion?

That’s a tough one. FILA is ideal if you want to look like a throwback football hooligan who lets off flares in the grandstand. However, Champion have really been pushing the boundaries of obnoxiousness with their oversized logos in recent collections, so I’m going to go with them. Champion have a checkered sweater coming out in the SS17 collection which is disgusting in the best way possible. I’m going to buy three.

Who is this country’s coolest Asian-Australian?

That’s an easy one. Asia Cariño aka Teriyaki Mami, the hottest Filipino export out of Newcastle. If you’re not familiar with the name, then you might recognise her as the viral gabber girl from Defqon 2013, or maybe as the main star of the ‘Chinatown Champs’ video. She’s been all over Highsnobiety lately, too. Queen.

If we’re talking about bros, then it’s a three-way tie between Chris Yee, Andrew Yee and Kai Fresh. Chris Yee and Andrew Yee filmed my video and are the biggest duo in the rap game since Mobb Deep. Kai Fresh is an emcee in Jackie Onassis & One Day, two of the first Australian rap groups to put me on as a music journalist. Kai also had pho at his wedding, it was simply fantastic.

Are you really on your L plates? If so, did you pass the test on your first try?

It’s worse than that. I passed on my first try, did 10 hours on my L plates, gave up and then they expired. I don’t even have a driver’s license anymore, I have an ID card. Public transport is the best, you always meet interesting people who offer fantastic banter until you realise that they’re just sweet-talking you into giving them a spare dart. Heartbreaking.

Photo by Michael Ward.

Whose tiny dogs were those?

They belong to my friends Anders and Anja, best chihuahuas ever! Anders can be seen in the “Chinatown Champs” video eating dumplings. He’s also the only DJ in Sydney that will unashamedly play a Ray J medley in 2016. Actually, Australia’s Number. 1 Strip Club DJ, Leon Smith will probably do it too if you ask nicely.

Would you recommend a soy milk shoey?

Absolutely! Soy milk is the goods, and tastes even better out of an Air Max 95. I actually did it twice to make sure that we got all the right angles. Fun fact: I wore the same Air Max 95 to Defqon the week before and had myself a miniature gabber session, so it was extra sweaty. People told me to line the shoe with a plastic bag so I wouldn’t get sick, but that would’ve taken all the fun out of it, right? I did it raw and I have absolutely no regrets. Those shoes got way too stinky afterwards so I threw them out, RIP, luckily I had an extra pair stashed away.

What’s the best thing you’ve ever bought from Paddy’s Markets?

There’s a stall near the fruit section that sells Sean John caps for $5—curved brim, velcro closure, fuckin’ mint. I have 14. Everybody has their days where they just want to be Puff Daddy or a mid-rung member of Bad Boy.

Be honest: did you just say Tamworth to diss Melbourne?

No way! I just figured that there were a handful of Asians in Tamworth that needed a shoutout. I have nothing but love for Melbourne, the city is amazing and far more progressive than Sydney in many aspects. The Saint Side crew are from the 3000 and they made numerous extensive cameos in the video. I get down to Melbourne as often as I can—last time I visited I saw Bow Wow, went to Kittens and rode the Ferris Wheel. It was a blast and cost $27.

Who would you like to face off with in your dream rap battle?

Nobody, it’s almost certain that I would lose.

Photo by Michael Ward.

“Chinatown Champs” aside, what is the best song of 2016?

I couldn’t pick one, so here’s 10 that might tickle your earholes in all the right ways: Fat Joe, Remy Ma & French Montana’s “All The Way Up,” Triple One’s “Doozy,” and French Montana & Kodak Black’s “Lockjaw.” “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane, Spit Syndicate’s “2042 Come Up” and Rihanna: “Kiss It Better,” “Higher,” “Needed Me,” “Love On The Brain,” and “Desperado.”



What’s next for 24 Karat Kev?

Who knows? Probably buying more Air Max 95s, writing more articles and recording more stupid heaters with DJ Chardonnay for my EP titled The Eulogy: Looking Pho Revenge.

Any last words? Feel free to sound tf off about the US election.

Everything that needs to be said about Donald Trump has been expressed eloquently by people with far greater intelligence than myself. I would urge all minorities in the United States to continue loving their communities passionately and unapologetically. Also, Australians mourning the election of Trump should take a look in our own troubled backyard—especially with regards to the treatment of Indigenous peoples, refugees, Muslims, people of colour and LBGTI communities.

Follow 24 Karat Kev on Instagram.