Rihanna’s Alleged Stalker Accused of Shooting at Her House Is Headed to Trial

After a horrific shooting outside of her house, Rihanna’s alleged stalker is finally heading to trial. Back in March 2026, 35-year old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was accused of firing a semiautomatic rifle outside of the pop star’s Los Angeles home with A$AP Rocky. Both of them were inside the house while the shooting took place. Thankfully, neither of them were injured in the aftermath.

Ortiz pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and ten counts of assault. If convicted, she would face life in prison. Now, in a report from the Los Angeles Times, Judge Maria Cavalluzzi has deemed her fit to stand trial. All files surrounding Ortiz’s psychiatric evaluation are sealed and confidential, but clearly well enough in order to undergo trial.

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Ivanna Lisette Ortiz didn’t have any personal connections to the pop star. However, the report revealed that she would post frequently about celebrities, the Barbados-born singer included. She made a meme suggesting that Rihanna had AIDS and tagged her explicitly on Facebook to address her directly. “Say something to me directly instead of sneaking around,” Ortiz reportedly wrote.

In the past, Ortiz had been arrested three times. Her first run-in with the law was a bankruptcy case in 2013. Then, in 2021, she was brought in on suspicion of careless driving. Lastly, in 2023, police arrested her on suspicion of domestic violence and battery.

Currently, there’s another hearing slated to take place in order to map out the next trial proceedings.

Rihanna’s Alleged Stalker Will Head to Trial After Horrific Shooting at Her House

In a report from the Daily Mail, Rihanna is revealed in court documents breaking down what happened during the shooting. Both her and A$AP Rocky were inside an Airstream trailer on the grounds of their mansion. Rocky was sound asleep when she heard “10 loud bangs on metal.” Once she peeked outside, she knew they were gunshots and saw Ortiz right in front of their trailer.

Then and there, she alerted her partner Rocky and pushed them to the ground in order to protect themselves from the gunfire. Once they reached the garage, they secured their children and staff and stayed out of sight until the shooting finished.

The court documents revealed that Rihanna had been dealing with numerous death threats in the past, but none of them immediately connected to Ivanna Lisette Ortiz. Similarly, Rocky recalled dealing with a female stalker in the past and provided them with a photograph as proof.